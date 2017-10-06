Fire Prevention Week: every second counts, plan two ways out

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Do you know what to do in case of a fire? The Rhode Island State Fire Marshal said when it comes to escaping a fire safely, every second counts.

From October 8th to 14th, known as National Fire prevention week, Rhode Island residents are encouraged to practice drills at home, school and workplace.

“In fact, Acting State Fire Marshal James Gumbley notes that next Saturday, October 14, is national Home Fire Drill Day – a good day for everyone to practice fire drills at their home,” said Laura Meade-Kirk, spokesperson for the Rhode Island State Police.

“Schools and businesses routinely conduct fire drills, but it’s important for families to practice fire drills, too,” Marshal Gumbley said. “All family members should discuss and practice what to do and where to go so they are able to respond quickly in the event of a fire or other dangers warrant escaping.”

Learning at least two options for escape, in the event one exit route is blocked or too dangerous is recommended noted Marshal Gumbley.

The theme of Fire Prevention Week 2017 is: Every Second Counts: Plan Two Ways Out.

Marshal Gumbley also offered the following additional tips:

Draw a map of each floor of your home, showing all rooms. Identify at least two ways to exit each room, including windows and doors. Make sure windows and doors can be unlocked and/or opened from inside.

Identify a safe path to outside from each room in the house. Designate an outside meeting place, preferably, in front of your home, but away from the building.

Practice your fire escape plan, at least once a year but twice is better, during the day and at night, focusing especially on what to do if fire breaks out while everyone is asleep.

Makes plans for helping those who need assistance, but also teach children how to escape on their own in case you are unable to help them.

Close doors as you leave the house, which can help slow the spread of fire, smoke and heat.

Once outside NEVER go back inside the building.

Officials said checking smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly is a good way to keep your family protected, and your mind at ease.

“In addition, make sure the number of your home is clearly marked to make it easy for firefighters and other first responders to find,” said Meade-Kirk.

“It’s important that everyone in your family knows what to do in the event of an emergency, which is why we encourage families to practice fire drills – not only this week, but throughout the year,” Marshal Gumbley said. “By having and practicing your fire escape plan, your family will be better prepared in the event of an actual emergency.”

