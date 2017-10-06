Cranston Police seek sex offender - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cranston Police seek sex offender

Christopher Holland. Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department Christopher Holland. Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston Police have put out an arrest warrant for sex offender Christopher Holland.

His previous address was 90 Norwood Ave. in Cranston, but has since changed his address without reporting a change in address.

Christopher Holland is a male of medium build and height, and light complexion. 

The Cranston Police Dept. requests that anyone with information regarding Holland's current residential information please contact the Cranston Police Dept at 401-942-2211.

