Soccer team pays tribute to captain, as band's surprise lifts spirits

RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) -- A chart-topping rock band is reaching out to help lift the spirits of the Chariho High School girls soccer team, after the sudden passing of their captain.

Maddie Potts died two weeks ago after collapsing on the soccer field from a brain aneurysm--her teammates struggling to come to terms with the loss.

But Friday her mom paid a visit to the school to announce a big surprise for the girls from a big-name rock band, Imagine Dragons.

In the Chariho High School parking lot, Maddie Potts' parking spot--space 11, just like her jersey number--has become a permanent memorial to the soccer star.

"Every single girls soccer player had a hand in it, and I think it was nice to get together after the loss and do something for Maddie," said soccer coach Brittney Godbout.

"It's comforting, in an odd sense. people come down here, people have been sitting and doing their homework. I've been coming down here every day. It's peaceful," said Maddie's mom Stephanie Potts.

Only fitting that this is where the team stood as Maddie's mom announced a big surprise, that all began with a tweet to a rock band.

"Maddie has always been a huge imagine dragons fan," said Stephanie Potts.

Stephanie told the band their songs were a big part of the soccer team's warmup playlist, and that Maddie had always wanted to see them live.

Stephanie tweeted she'd love to take the team to see the band at Mohegan Sun next month.

To her surprise, Imagine Dragons responded saying "we will make something happen."

Then, the venue stepped up with another surprise.

"Mohegan Sun called me this afternoon and said they are donating an entire skybox to the team for the concert November 4th," Stephanie Potts told the team Friday afternoon.

"Kind of insane, really cool, everyone is really excited. We weren't expecting it," said team co-captain Rachel Erkan.

And as the team shares that skybox in Maddie's memory, they'll know somewhere number 11 is singing along.

"It's huge-to turn something positive into it, and to give these girls even more memories of what Maddie represented. If she could have done it, she would have taken the whole team herself," said Stephanie Potts.

