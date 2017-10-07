Police seek suspects in drive by shooting - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police seek suspects in drive by shooting

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Providence Police are investigating a drive by shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Providence.

Officers responded to a call from a home on Ridgeway Avenue shortly before 3:00 a.m., where a 37-year-old man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the ankle.

Investigators are currently looking for the suspects, a female driver and three male passengers, who were reportedly sighted in a van at the time of the shooting.

Providence Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the station at (401) 272-3121.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.