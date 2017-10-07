Police seek suspects in drive by shooting

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Providence Police are investigating a drive by shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Providence.

Officers responded to a call from a home on Ridgeway Avenue shortly before 3:00 a.m., where a 37-year-old man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the ankle.

Investigators are currently looking for the suspects, a female driver and three male passengers, who were reportedly sighted in a van at the time of the shooting.

Providence Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the station at (401) 272-3121.

