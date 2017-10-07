Newport man appointed to serve as fire chief

By: Associated Press

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) – The city of Newport has a new fire chief.

The Newport Daily News reports 53-year-old Brian Dugan was appointed on Thursday to head the Fire Department.

Dugan has been the interim chief since July after Fire Chief Peter Connerton retired. He also serves as the director of the city Emergency Management Agency.

Dugan joined the department in 1992, moving up the ranks until he was promoted to deputy chief in 2011.

City Manager Joseph Nicholson says Dugan appeared to be "well-qualified'' to lead the department.

