Las Vegas massacre prompts increase in security at Oktoberfest

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- The Las Vegas massacre prompted an increase in security at Oktoberfest in East Providence today, as thousands of people shuffled in and out of Bold Point Park enjoying the live music just days after the tragedy at that outdoor concert.

Security at Oktoberfest today was very visible as event organizers worked to ensure everyone who attended felt safe in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre.

Nearly 4,000 people enjoying food, beer and polka music at Oktoberfest but weighing on the minds of many, the dozens murdered less than a week ago at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas.

"It seems like everybody here is just wanting to have a good time and I'm sure that was what was going on in Las Vegas, it's just senseless," says Emily Wagner.

The violence prompting an increase in security at Oktoberfest with standard pat downs and bag checks at the entrance, extra exit points and security guards and police officers milling throughout the crowd.

"For every 200 people that are here we staff with a minimum of 1 professional security and 1 fire police detail," says Michele Maker Palmieri of Waterfront Productions.

Their presence noticeable to guests.

"You're on edge but with all the security going, I feel safe here today," says John Tregaskis of Warwick.

"They're standing around, they're definitely watching and I think with them I do feel an extra comfort. Getting the whole pat down when you walk in makes you feel safe at this event," says Jeffrey White of East Providence.

And should something have happened, the majority of the staff working the event is crowd safety certified, trained to efficiently move people out and keep the situation under the control.

"It's a brand new world as we saw earlier this week with horrific tragedy. Certainly our events are smaller but anything can happen," says Maker Palmieri.

Beyond the extra security, the tragedy in Las Vegas was also felt on a deeper level when the thousands in the crowd held a moment of silence for they also had a moment of silence for the 59 victims.

