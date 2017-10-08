UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Warwick motorcycle crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Warwick motorcycle crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a car on Airport Road Saturday evening.

Warwick Police responded to the area of 61 Airport Road around 6:00 p.m. Saturday for a crash between a motorcycle and a car. Warwick Fire Department transported the motorcyclist, John Boulay, 48, of Warwick, to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police report Boulay was traveling west on Airport Road when a motor vehicle cut into his lane of travel, causing the collision.

Boulay was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The motorist has been identified as James Miller, 30, of Warwick. Speed and distracted driving do not appear to be factors in the collision, police say.

The Warwick Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the incident.

No criminal charges are being sought by Warwick Police Department. Civil charges are pending and will be assessed by the Accident Reconstruction Team.

Any person with information related to the accident is requested to contact the Warwick Police Department Traffic Division at (401) 468-4293. Please contact Sgt. John Kelly.

