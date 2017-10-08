Dartmouth Police bust suspected drug dealer

By: Sam Vaccaro

Email: Svaccaro@abc6news.com

Twitter: @ABC6

DARTMOUTH, MA (WLNE) – Police arrested a Dartmouth man with 200 grams of what is believed to be Fentanyl, the potent narcotic whose distribution has been on the rise in New England, after searching his home Friday.

Dartmouth Police arrested Ryan Wood, 26, of Beechwood Drive, after executing a search warrant at his home during which they seized the suspected Fentanyl, along with Suboxone, digital scales, and packaging materials.

Wood has been charged with the following offenses:

Trafficking fentanyl (200+ grams)

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug in a school zone (Fentanyl)

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug (Suboxone)

“I was very proud of the efforts put forth by my detectives”, said acting Dartmouth Chief of Police Brian Levesque. “Not only did they take $20,000 worth of a very dangerous drug off the street, but they also most likely saved numerous lives in the process of doing so.”

The investigation was led by Dartmouth Police detective Derek Sousa.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017