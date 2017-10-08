Man in critical condition following Providence shooting

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A 25-year-old man is in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital following a shooting Saturday evening.

Providence Police responded to a call on Friendship Street around 5:15 p.m. Saturday where they found the 25-year-old man and another unidentified victim. Both had been shot by an attacker who is said to have fled the scene on foot.

Providence Police conducted interviews on the scene, but have not named any suspects at this time.

The shooting is believed to be a targeted attack. Providence Police are still investigating the crime.

As of Sunday morning, the 25-year-old victim is in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

