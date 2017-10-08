Glocester woman dead following early morning crash

By: News Staff
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WLNE) – A Glocester woman is dead following an early morning car accident Sunday.
Glocester Police responded to the intersection of Putnam Pike and Tourtellot Hill Road for a vehicle that had struck a telephone pole around 12:00 a.m. Sunday.
The motorist, Michelle Fontaine, 50, of Glocester, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Fontaine was not wearing a seat belt and there were no other passengers in the car.
The accident remains under investigation by the Glocester Police Department.
