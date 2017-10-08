Massachusetts woman goes on a Benny's pilgrimage before store closures

By: Chloe Leshner

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) -- So far 13 Benny's stores have closed, 4 in Rhode Island this weekend. The closures are emotional for some loyal shoppers, including a Massachusetts woman who is going on a pilgrimage to every store before they shut their doors for good.

Walking into Benny's and looking around for the best sales is a tradition for Kathy Chandler and her family.

"When we were kids we'd get the bikes and the toys and when we were older as teenagers we had to get things for our car and then when we became adults we bought things for the house," the Pembroke resident says.

The news that all Benny's stores would be closing by the end of the year was so disappointing she decided to go on a pilgrimage, visiting each and every store before they close. The East Greenwich location is their 28th stop.

"We've been talking to different people. We've been talking to customers who all seem to be very upset, it's almost like this little bond everyone has or this little club we all belong to," she says.

They've been buying Benny's merchandise whenever they can but in most places the shelves are bare, many shoppers seeing what deals they can get on remaining items.

For the Chandler's, today it's Christmas ornaments and decorations and a fishing net, a random assortment that shows the convenience of a Benny's trip.

As they check out and leave the store one final time, Chandler says a sad goodbye.

"I think people need that last time to go. Either to their local one or go to one and just say goodbye," she says.

Store officials haven't announced exactly when the 16 stores still open will close, that includes the location in East Greenwich, but they say it will be before the end of the year.

