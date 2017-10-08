Hundreds gather in Westerly for 70th Columbus Day Parade

By: Rebecca Turco

WESTERLY, R.I. – It was a packed crowd in Westerly on Sunday for the 70th annual Westerly-Pawcatuck Columbus Day Parade.

"It feels great to be able to carry this tradition on," said Columbus Day Committee President Joe Potter.

For the committee leaders – Potter, Jeff Frenette and Beth Frenette – it’s a labor of love.

"I've been hanging around this committee for 50 years and we've always managed to put on a nice performance,” Potter told ABC6 News. “It started small and it's grown to what you see today."

The committee leaders knew they needed an extra special grand marshal for the big anniversary. So they asked singer Billy Gilman, who happily agreed to come back home to South County as he wraps up his new album.

"I'm all about heritage and family so it means a lot more than just a title,” said Gilman. "It's awesome to be home and to see familiar faces out in the crowd."

Gilman waved to hundreds from above an antique fire truck.

He joined more than 100 organizations, including ABC6 News’ own Rebecca Turco.

Now, organizers are already thinking about next year’s parade. They began planning two weeks ago.

