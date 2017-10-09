Price Dominant In Relief, Ramirez Drives In Three As Red Sox Avo - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Price Dominant In Relief, Ramirez Drives In Three As Red Sox Avoid Sweep, Win ALDS Game 3

Posted: Updated:

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

       BOSTON (AP) - David Price pitched four scoreless innings of relief after another Boston starter faltered, and 20-year-old Rafael Devers connected for a key homer as the Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 10-3 on Sunday to stave off elimination in Game 3 of the AL Division Series.

        After losses in the first two games left the Red Sox hoping to avoid a sweep, Hanley Ramirez cheered up the Fenway Park crowd by waving a ``Believe in Boston'' flag during introductions. He then delivered four hits and three RBIs to help the Red Sox snap a five-game postseason losing streak.

        Game 4 is Monday in Boston. Houston right-hander Charlie Morton is expected to start against reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello.  

        AP-WF-10-08-17 2227GMT
 

