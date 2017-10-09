Man killed in motorcycle crash in Warwick - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday evening.

The accident happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. Saturday on Airport Road.

Police say the motorcyclist, 48-year-old John Boulay, of Warwick, was driving on Airport Road when a car, operated by 30-year-old James Miller, cut into his lane of travel and caused a collision.

According to police, Boulay was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

Police say speed, distracted driving, and impairment did not appear to be factors at the time.

No criminal charges have been filed against Miller. Anyone with information related to the accident is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4293.

