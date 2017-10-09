Decades in the making, Weinstein’s fall comes swiftly - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Decades in the making, Weinstein’s fall comes swiftly

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — Film mogul Harvey Weinstein’s firing from the company he co-founded is likely the final cut on his Hollywood career.

Many in the industry believe his days making movies are over.

It was a surprisingly swift downfall for a man who once dominated the Oscars.

Weinstein’s firing comes three days after The New York Times detailed decades of sex harassment allegations against the producer, including one involving actress Ashley Judd.

Weinstein has yet to comment on his firing. He has said he intends to fight the Times over its reporting.

The Weinstein Co.’s remaining board members said in a statement that they fired Weinstein due to new information about his misconduct that had emerged in recent days.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.