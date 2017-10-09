VP Pence leaves NFL game after players protest during anthem

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence pulled off his own national anthem protest on Sunday.

Pence left the 49ers-Colts game at Indianapolis after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the anthem.

The former Indiana governor flew in so he could watch Peyton Manning's jersey retirement ceremony, but he didn't stick around long.

Pence said on Twitter: “I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

The White House also issued a statement from Pence, in which he says Americans should rally around the flag.

Pence said: “I don’t think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem.”

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017