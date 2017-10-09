NFL star Julian Edelman to read from his new children's book - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

NFL star Julian Edelman to read from his new children's book

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NFL star Julian Edelman is getting a different kind of reception these days — as a children’s book author.

The New England Patriots wide receiver is out for the season with an injury and is scheduled to perform a special reading of his new book, “Flying High,” at the Jewish Community Center in Newton, Massachusetts.

The center says Edelman will read on Tuesday from a special edition of the book, which originally was released last year.

Edelman’s appearance is part of PJ Library, a global Jewish children’s book program.

His book tells the semi-autobiographical story of a football-playing squirrel named Jules.

Edelman’s father is Jewish but his mother is not. Edelman reconnected with his Jewish heritage during a 2015 trip to Israel.

