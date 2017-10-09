Police investigate shots fired in Taunton

By: News Staff
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton and Massachusetts State Police were on the scene in Taunton where shots were fired early Monday morning.
The incident occurred directly across from the Taunton Green.
There is no word on suspects or victims at this time, but a witness tells ABC6 News someone was taken away in an ambulance.
A K9 Unit also searched trees off to the side of Fall River Pawn Broker and El Mariachi Restaurant
The District Attorney’s office is handling the investigation.
