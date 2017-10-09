Police investigate shots fired in Taunton - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police investigate shots fired in Taunton

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton and Massachusetts State Police were on the scene in Taunton where shots were fired early Monday morning.

The incident occurred directly across from the Taunton Green.

There is no word on suspects or victims at this time, but a witness tells ABC6 News someone was taken away in an ambulance.

A K9 Unit also searched trees off to the side of Fall River Pawn Broker and El Mariachi Restaurant

The District Attorney’s office is handling the investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.