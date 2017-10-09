Providence Christopher Columbus statue vandalized - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence Christopher Columbus statue vandalized

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Christopher Columbus statue in Providence was vandalized overnight covered in paint and defaced with obscenities.

Buckets of paint were poured all over the Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Square off Elmwood Avenue.

The statue is covered in black and red paint and has profanity written on it.

In recent years, many have rebelled against celebrating Christopher Columbus considering Columbus’s history with the Native Americans.

ABC6 caught up with one man who said he was happy to see the vandalism and thinks the statue should come down.

“The reality is there is so much blood and so much hate and imperialism in what he did and so to see it actually reflected in the art of someone coming and painting blood on the statue it feels very cathartic and good,” said Jeffery Branch of Providence.

This of course is a story elsewhere as well. In fact, several statues in Connecticut and New York have also been vandalized recently.

ABC6 News reached out to police and the mayor’s office for comment but have yet to hear back.

