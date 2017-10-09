Suspect in Army Reserve weapons theft reaches plea deal

By: The Associated Press

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man charged with stealing 16 guns from an Army Reserve facility in Massachusetts, escaping from a Rhode Island prison and trying to rob two banks has reached a plea deal with prosecutors that could put him behind bars for 15 years.

The Telegram & Gazette reports James Morales’ deal with federal prosecutors was made public Friday. A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for November 13th.

The deal calls for a 15-year sentence, but the judge is not bound by prosecutors’ recommendations.

Authorities say Morales stole the guns from an Army Reserve center in Worcester in 2015.

He was captured in New York days later. He escaped from a Central Falls, Rhode Island, prison on December 31st and was recaptured five days later after allegedly trying to rob two Boston-area banks.

