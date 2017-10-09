Couple runs race on wedding day

By: News Staff

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Runners from all over hit the streets of the City by the Sea Sunday for the Newport marathon.

However, it was a race to the alter for a local couple.

Todd Leveillee and Julia Clement, along with their wedding party, ran the half marathon hours before their ceremony.

They run together a lot and felt this was a great way to start their momentous day.

“For every bride and groom, this is what they should be doing,” said Clement. “True commitment,” added Leveillee.

Both finished the race, but there was no word if they were able to dance after all the running.

Leveillee and Clement wore shirts that read: “In it for the long run.”

