Couple runs race on wedding day - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Couple runs race on wedding day

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Runners from all over hit the streets of the City by the Sea Sunday for the Newport marathon.

However, it was a race to the alter for a local couple.

Todd Leveillee and Julia Clement, along with their wedding party, ran the half marathon hours before their ceremony.

They run together a lot and felt this was a great way to start their momentous day.

“For every bride and groom, this is what they should be doing,” said Clement. “True commitment,” added Leveillee.

Both finished the race, but there was no word if they were able to dance after all the running.

Leveillee and Clement wore shirts that read: “In it for the long run.”

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.