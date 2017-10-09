Providence gym teacher facing more charges

By: Samantha Fenlon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence elementary school gym teacher charged with molesting young girls is facing new charges.

53-year-old James Duffy is now facing six counts of second degree child molestation and one count of simple assault.

He was previously charged with five counts second degree child molestation. The now six counts stem from complaints by three pre-teen girls.

The simple assault charge relates to a fourth victim, an 11-year-old girl.

"Mr. Duffy strenuously maintains his innocence to any form of misconduct. He has been a Providence School Teacher in good standing for almost 30 years. He would not have made it this far in life, or in his career as a teacher, if he had a tendency, disposition or character for abusing children. His reputation and record in the Providence School Department is beyond reproach. He very much looks forward to his day in court so that his innocence may be proven and his reputation restored," said Duffy's attorney John Calcagni in a statement.

Since Duffy’s arrest in June, the school’s principal Violet LeMar has also been charged. LeMar is accused of failing to report the allegations.

Though there was some speculation over whether other school employees could face charges, Police Commissioner Steven Pare confirms police have concluded their investigation adding that only LeMar and Duffy have been charged.

ABC6 News did reach out to the district to ask about the end of the police investigation.

A spokesperson said she could not comment specifically about this case, but said personnel actions are taken separately and apart from any police actions.

