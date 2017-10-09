Barge taking on water in Port of Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Barge taking on water in Port of Providence

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Crews are working how to contain remnants of diesel fuel that has leaked into the water when a crane barge started taking on water early Monday evening.

The U.S. Coast Guard told ABC6 News first responders were dispatched to an area of the Port of Providence off Allens Ave around 4:09 p.m., for the report of a barge taking on water.

A crane was seen sticking out of the water.

This story is developing, and ABC6 News will update you as soon as new information becomes available. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

