Police ID man shot multiple times in Taunton

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

TAUNTON, M.A. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old male is in stable condition at Boston Hospital after being shot multiple times, including the face, early Monday morning.

Taunton Police said Benjamin Morrison of Taunton, was found hiding under a bush with multiple gun shot wounds, to the back, side, and face in the tree line of El Mariachi Restaurant around 3:37 a.m.

Reports of gunshots had been called in around 3:27 a.m., near Fruit Street and Cedar Street, but when officers responded no suspicious activity or witnesses were seen.

Not too long after, a call came in saying a male (Morrison) was lying in the roadway around of Weir Street and Taunton Green, and that the male had gotten up and was hiding in the tree line near the restaurant.

When officers arrived on scene, they heard a male party (Morrison) yell “help,” and rendered first aid until EMS arrived.

“Officer Borges reports Morrison was shot in the face with what appears to be a 410 shotgun,” said Lt. Paul Roderick.

Morrison was taken to Morton Hospital, and after being stabilized was transported to a Boston Hospital where his condition is listed as stable.

No suspect has been identified, police said.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017