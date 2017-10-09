Great pumpkins! Grower wins trifecta of giant food titles

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island grower is the first in the world to achieve a trifecta in the hobby of growing gargantuan foods: world records for heaviest pumpkin, longest long gourd and heaviest squash.

Joe Jutras accomplished the feat when he smashed the giant squash record by growing one that weighed in over a ton.

His green squash tipped the scales at 2,118 pounds during a weigh-in at Frerichs Farm in Warren on Saturday.

The 62-year-old retired cabinet maker from Scituate becomes the first to break world records in the three most competitive categories.

He has been working on the goal for a decade, since winning the longest gourd title in 2006 and largest pumpkin the following year.

Jutras says it's taken a lot of hard work, and it feels great.

