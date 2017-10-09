Taunton Police investigating telephone scam - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Taunton Police investigating telephone scam

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Police in Taunton are warning residents of a telephone scam where a man posing as a lawyer claims a family member has been hurt in a car crash.             

The Taunton Daily Gazette reports that an 80-year-old victim told police he wired $10,000 through Western Union when a man said his grandson had been involved in a crash and was under arrest in Connecticut.              

Police say the victim talked to a person posing as his grandson who said his voice was different because his nose had been broken in the crash.              

Police say the man reported the call after talking to his grandson and his daughter. Investigators called a New Jersey-area phone number that had been provided to the victim but didn't reach anyone.              

Police continue to investigate.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

