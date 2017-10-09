Foxborough Police seek purse snatcher

By: News Staff

FOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WLNE) — The Foxborough Police Department is seeking help identifying a woman who they say is stealing purses from cars and using checks and debit cards at banks all over northern Rhode Island.

Police are seeking a woman who they believe she's part of a larger group who is helping her steal those purses.

Anyone with information about the identity of this encouraged to call the Foxborough Police Department at: (508) 543-4343.

