Burrillville power plant hearing set for tonight

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — Burrillville residents are getting their last chance to weigh in on a massive power plant proposal in their town Tuesday night.

Residents are invited to speak during a public comment session Tuesday on Invenergy’s plan. They argue it would severely impact the quality of life not just for the town, but for the entire state.

They will have the chance to voice their opinions one last time Tuesday ahead of the Energy Facility Siting Board hearings where the board is set to decide whether to approve or reject Invenergy’s proposal to build a Clear River Energy Center.

Those meetings will be held throughout the rest of the month and are expected to continue into January.

The board is giving anyone who wishes to speak three minutes to make sure there is time for everyone.

The meeting will take place at Burrillville High School at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

