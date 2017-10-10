Donation drive for Puerto Rico held in Cranston - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Donation drive for Puerto Rico held in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Supplies and basic necessities are still desperately needed by those who lost everything when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.

“Operation Relief Ponce” teamed up with Monte Sinai Church to help get the hurricane-ravaged island back on its feet.

In fact, 25 boxes full of clothes, food, and personal items were collected during a drive on Monday.

For many organizers, it was a personal mission.

“Help has not arrived to the area of the south, Ponce. A lot of these cities still have not received help and this is information that's coming from family members and friends,” said Organizer, Yaritza Quirindondo.

Another collection event will be held Saturday, October 14th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cranston Auto Service on Park Avenue.

