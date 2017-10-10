7-year-old finds suspected robber asleep in family van - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

7-year-old finds suspected robber asleep in family van

By: The Associated Press

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man says his 7-year-old daughter on the way to school found a suspected robber asleep in the backseat of the family minivan.

Attleboro resident Danny Carlson says his daughter found the 30-year-old man their driveway around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Carlson says police struggled to wake the man. He says police found the man took some of his credit cards, as well as items from his neighbor’s vehicle.

He says the suspected robber also had items of no value including a dirty baseball cap, a toothbrush and fake jewelry.

The man has been charged with breaking and entering, credit card larceny, larceny over $250 and trespassing.

