Local man wants to see Columbus statue moved

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One local man thinks he has a way to protect the Christopher Columbus statue in Providence from getting vandalized again.

For a long time Don Angelo has wanted to move the statue to Federal Hill, Providence’s own little Italy, where he says it would be welcomed with open arms.

Angelo heads up the local Sons of Italy. He says he was disappointed when he found out the Columbus statue was vandalized and, of all days, on Columbus Day.

Angelo says it is a very important figure in Italian American history and thinks the statue would fare well on Federal Hill.

His brother-in-law actually began the initiative to move the statue several years ago and Monday’s vandalism only reignited the fight to get it to Federal Hill.

“This on Federal Hill is very Italian American the community the business community especially would really like to see that statue located here we feel it belongs here,” said Don Angelo of RI Sons of Italy.

As for the statue, it has been cleaned up and police are investigating they say they have no new updates as of Tuesday morning.

