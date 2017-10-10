Two men killed in overnight shooting in New Bedford

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — An overnight shooting in New Bedford left two men dead Tuesday morning.

The District Attorney’s Office and family members of one of the victims identified 27-year-old Stephen Bodden as the victim that died on the scene.

Bodden, a father of four, was killed while driving down Central Avenue in New Bedford early Tuesday morning.

Police were called in after neighbors heard gunshots around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When the officers arrived, they found the driver of the car, Bodden, deceased. The passenger, a 28-year-old New Bedford man, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries.

Bodden’s cousin spoke to ABC6 News saying she hopes there is no retaliation for her cousin’s murder, but that he is brought to justice.

Police are still investigating this case and thus far no arrest or suspects.

