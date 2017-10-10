Should parents be punished for their kid’s bullying?

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A severe case of bullying in the upstate New York community of North Tonawanda prompted the city council to pass a new law that holds parents accountable.

“I think it’s going to get a message out there that certain parents who haven't now have to take some responsibility their children,” said North Tonawanda Mayor Art Pappas.

If a child is caught bullying or attacking another child a parent could now face up to 150 days in jail and or have to pay a $250 fine.

This news hit home for many across Southern New England a day after a 13-year-old in Taunton shot a 12-year-old over what appears to be a case of online bullying.

“It’s very, very serious,” said Stuart Wisel of Mansfield.

Wisel is a parent himself and he thinks the law implemented in New York is a good idea and is something that should be considered here.

“I think this would help me and my wife to speak with our kids more about the effects of bullying and how we could be responsible for their actions,” said Wisel.

Others agree something has to be done but think the law is a bit extreme.

“I wouldn’t go as far as jail,” said Oscar Isaac of Providence.

The question over whether parents should be held responsible is causing a firestorm of responses online.

On ABC6’s Facebook page, Allison Bartolini-Mayer wrote: “This isn’t the way. Need a better system,”

Karen Pepper also disagreed saying, “Nope cause a lot of times it’s not the parents”

Debbie Ramsden also contributed to the conversation writing: “Best idea I’ve heard in along time. They will have to talk to their kids now or go to jail. Some parents are bullies also.”

If you would like to weigh-in, feel free to take our Twitter poll and/or comment on our Facebook post.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017