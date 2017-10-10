Man awaiting retrial for 1982 slaying held as bail violator

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man whose 1992 murder conviction was overturned has been sent back to prison for violating his bail.

The Rhode Island attorney general's office said Tuesday that a Superior Court judge ordered 64-year-old Raymond Tempest to be held without bail on Friday.

The office says Tempest tested positive for the prescription opioid suboxone and he didn't have a prescription.

Tempest was convicted of second-degree murder in the 1982 death of 22-year-old Doreen Picard. He was sentenced to 85 years in prison but has always maintained his innocence.

A Superior Court judge vacated Tempest's conviction in 2015. The judge found that police and prosecutors suppressed key details about changed witness statements and failed to disclose evidence.

Tempest was released on bail. He's scheduled to be retried in February.

