DCYF investigating alleged medical neglect of North Kingstown girl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) is investigating the alleged medical neglect of an 11-year-old girl.

According to DCYF, the young girl from North Kingstown was admitted to Hasbro Children’s Hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) on October 3, 2017, due to a chronic medical condition.

Spokesperson for DCYF, Kerri White told ABC6 News the Department was already working with the family to help resolve issues.

“The Department initiated an investigation, and through this investigation, DCYF has confirmed that the child’s admission to the PICU was, in part, the result of medical neglect. Pursuant to state law, DCYF notified the Office of the Child Advocate of the report,” said White.

If you know or suspect cases of child abuse or neglect, you are required by law to report to DCYF within 24 hours of becoming aware at: 1-800-RI-CHILD.

No further information is available at this time.

