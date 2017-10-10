Family of boy shot by teen in Taunton speaks out

By Bianca Buono

A 12-year-old boy from Taunton is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by a 13-year-old boy.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on Highstone Street. According to Taunton Police, it started when the 12-year-old, along with one or two of his friends, confronted the teen near his house.

The teen felt threatened so he went back to his house on Rhode Island Road. There, he unlocked a gun safe and grabbed his mother’s .22 caliber rifle. He went back and shot the 12-year-old once.

Police say there was an on-going feud between the two and online bullying led to the confrontation. Officials say the shooter was the one being bullied.

"There may be a form of bullying that had taken place, maybe via Facebook."

The 12-year-old was shot once in the arm. The bullet went through his arm and became lodged in his rib cage. He was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. According to his family, he’s undergone surgery and is expected to spend several more days in the hospital.

On Tuesday, the victim’s great uncle, Oscar Jones, spoke out to the media.

"It's awful what else can you say,” Jones said.

Jones admitted to members of the media his nephew may have bullied the shooter.

"Kids do argue but I never thought it'd come to this,” Jones said.

The 13-year-old shooter appeared in court Tuesday and is due back in court Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing. He is being tried as a juvenile and faces multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

