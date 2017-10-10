Who is 'Georgy'? Vandals tag several places in Warwick - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Who is 'Georgy'? Vandals tag several places in Warwick

Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department
Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Police are seeking help gathering information on ‘Georgy,’ who has been tied to numerous graphic displays of graffiti.

New graffiti has been popping up in locations such as City Park, and along the path to Rocky Point.

The graffiti was seen Tuesday morning, on shed bathrooms, the ball field area, and all over the pavement at City Park.

More was then seen along the Rocky Point path.

“Most of the 'artwork' was too graphic or offensive to show,” said Warwick Police in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the Warwick Police Department at: 401-468-4200.

