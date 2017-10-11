Warwick Veterans Junior High School closed

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Veterans Junior High in Warwick closed Wednesday morning after a high number of teachers and staff members called out.

This comes after the Warwick Teachers Union took a vote of “no confidence” in the superintendent and school committee chair.

A contentious school committee meeting also took place Tuesday night.

Last week, school at Pilgrim High School had to be canceled because 91 teachers and staff called out sick.

The Office of the Superintendent sent ABC6 News a statement Wednesday that read:

The number of faculty absences has risen to a level that we can not safely open the school. Due to this, we made the decision to cancel school at Vets. The most important element of school is having the regular classroom teacher working with students each and every day. A teacher ‘sick-out’ like the one we experienced Friday and again today hurts students and does nothing to bring the two sides closer together to resolve the contract.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017