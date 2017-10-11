Providence mother, son arrested for selling drugs

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A mother and son were arrested Tuesday for selling prescription drugs, according to Pawtucket Police Department.

22-year-old Ezequiel Matos and his mother, 41-year-old Maribel Davila, both of Providence, were arrested for selling prescription drugs to an undercover police officer.

Matos was charged with delivery of Schedule II to an undercover police officer.

Davila was taken into custody due to an outstanding Failure to Appear Superior Court warrant. However, the original charge on the warrant was manufacture/deliver/possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Detectives were made aware of the selling through a Craigslist ad, which advertised that Matos was selling “Roxy Blues.”

They arranged to meet Matos in Pawtucket and purchase eight Percocet pills. Matos delivered the pills in exchange for $160.

Detectives followed Matos to his car after the transaction and arrested him.

Davila and a 2-year-old child were waiting in the car.

Police say the child was returned to their biological mother and DCYF was notified of the incident.

