Transgender woman says she was discriminated against at an East Providence pub

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@cleshnerabc6

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- A local transgender woman is speaking out after she says she was kicked out of an East Providence bar. She says it was discrimination but the owner of the bar says otherwise.

Amber Lynn says she was simply watching one of her favorite bands perform, like she had done countless times before at Mulhearn's Pub, when she was told she was making people uncomfortable and was asked to leave last Friday.

"Somebody approached me and said you can't dance, you're making people uncomfortable," says Lynn of Exeter.

Lynn is a transgender woman. She's been to Mulhearn's plenty of times but says this was the first time she went dressed fully as a woman, which to her means with a wig and makeup on.

"I wear girl clothes everyday of my life. Even if I'm not dressed like a girl, I'm always dressed as a girl," she says.

After the owner of the pub approached her she decided to leave but then changed her mind and her clothes and went back inside.

"He told me you have to go. And I said well I took my wig off i took my skirt off now you're telling me that i have to go? And he told me I was being inappropriate," says Lynn.

The owner of the bar denies that this is gender discrimination. He says Lynn was served with "dignity" for more than 2 and a half hours and that it was the way she was acting and the outfit she changed into, which he described as "sheer shorts," that were the real problems.

A Neil Young tribute band, Young Rust, was playing when it happened. The band stopped performing once Lynn told them she was being kicked out. Mike Gendron, the front man of the band tells ABC 6 it was a "no brainer," and that "this simply will not stand anywhere we play, and we would do it again in a heartbeat."

Gendron adds that because of this, after 10 years of playing there they will not be returning there.

(C) WLNE/ABC 6 2017