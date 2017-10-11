VNA of Rhode Island announces closure

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The VNA, considered to be one of the oldest home care and hospice providers in Rhode Island, announced they will be closing at the end of the year.

The announcement that came Wednesday afternoon, comes in the wake of the closing of Homefront Health Care in August

Based in Warwick, the VNA will be transferring patients to the Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice in Middletown, another nursing home-based healthcare company. This company is also closing after Homefront HealthCare announced their closure.

Executive Director of the Rhode Island Partnership for Home Care Nicholas Oliver, released the following statement:

“The loss of VNA of Rhode Island as a provider within our industry is the latest example of a series of unfortunate home care closures in which Governor Raimondo and the General Assembly have not remedied. Ahead of the Rhode Island General Assembly’s special session last month, I warned that additional home care and hospice company closures are coming. Our elected officials need to take action to avoid more homebound patients being placed at risk for not receiving healthcare due to the elevated potential risk of subsequent home care company closures in Rhode Island. As for today, the Partnership stands in support for VNA of Rhode Island’s staff, patients and clients, and their families to enact their choice to work or be cared for by a high quality provider within the Partnership’s network of home care and hospice providers.”

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017