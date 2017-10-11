Providence woman indicted in stabbing death of 15-year-old

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An 18-year-old Providence woman has been indicted on a manslaughter charge in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy.

The Rhode Island Attorney General's office says a Providence County Grand Jury handed up the indictment on Wednesday charging Natashza Charon in the May 13 death of Jaheim Carter.

Prosecutors say Charon and her boyfriend were walking on the street when a vehicle with the victim and three others stopped, and during a confrontation Charon stabbed Carter in the back with a knife.

Police have said Carter's family and the family of Charon's boyfriend were involved in a feud.

Charon also faces unrelated charges from April, including felony drug possession charge, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct

She is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on Nov. 1.

