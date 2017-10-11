Cranston PD seek Victoria's Secret thieves - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cranston PD seek Victoria's Secret thieves

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston Police are searching for suspects connected to an almost $4,000 theft from a local Victoria’s Secret.

The theft took places back on September 20th, police said in a Facebook post.

“At approximately 8:00 PM three suspects made off with 81 items from the store valued at $3700,” the post read.

Cranston Police are seeking any information leading to the identification of the suspects.

You can read the full post here

Anyone who can identify the individuals is asked to contact the Cranston Police Detective Division directly at (401) 942-2211.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.