Cranston PD seek Victoria's Secret thieves

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston Police are searching for suspects connected to an almost $4,000 theft from a local Victoria’s Secret.

The theft took places back on September 20th, police said in a Facebook post.

“At approximately 8:00 PM three suspects made off with 81 items from the store valued at $3700,” the post read.

Cranston Police are seeking any information leading to the identification of the suspects.

Anyone who can identify the individuals is asked to contact the Cranston Police Detective Division directly at (401) 942-2211.

