Two displaced following New Bedford fire

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — Two people have been displaced after a fire scorched their residence Wednesday evening.
Crews from the New Bedford Fire Department were dispatched to a home on Mrtyle Street around 8:20 p.m.
No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced parties.
The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal as well as K-9 unit were seen on scene.
No further information is available at this time.
