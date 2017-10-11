Two displaced following New Bedford fire

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — Two people have been displaced after a fire scorched their residence Wednesday evening.

Crews from the New Bedford Fire Department were dispatched to a home on Mrtyle Street around 8:20 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced parties.

The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal as well as K-9 unit were seen on scene.

No further information is available at this time.

