Serrano Scores On Free Kick In 96th Minute To Lift PC Men's Soccer Over Brown In Overtime

Providence College Press Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Joao Serrano (Evora, Portgual) scored the game-winning goal in the 96thminute to lead the Providence College men’s soccer team over Brown University, 2-1, on Wednesday night at Anderson Stadium.

SCORE

Providence – 2 | Brown – 1



RECORDS

Providence - 3-7-2 (0-2-2 BE) | Brown – 6-3-1 (1-1-0 Ivy)



VENUE

Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium – Providence, R.I.



GAME FLOW & NOTES

- Matt DePerro (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) scored the first goal of his career in the 14th minute. Redshirt senior Brian Kennedy (Upland, Calif.) played a ball through, which DePerro was able to run onto. He then beat the keeper and slid it home to put the Friars up 1-0.

- The Friars nearly increased their lead in the final minutes of the half. Brendan Reardon (Nesconset, N.Y.) took a shot from the top of the box that forced Joey Cipicchio to make a diving save. Tiago Mendonca (Faro, Portugal) followed up with a second attempt that Cipicchio had to leap up and save.

- Early in the second half, the Bears leveled the score with a similar goal to the Friars’ first half goal. Nico Lozada played a through ball that John Vrablic was able to get past Colin Miller (Bel Air, Md.) who was streaking off his line.

- Regulation ended with Providence leading 14-7 in shots.

- In the 96th minute, Serrano was the hero for Providence. He lined up for a free kick just outside of the 18-yard box and was able to curl the ball around the wall perfectly.

- Serrano’s goal was his second of the season. His other goal also came on a free kick against North Carolina.

- All three of Providence’s wins this season have come against Rhode Island opponents. The Friars beat Rhode Island in double overtime and Bryant in regulation earlier this season.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (Providence) – 13:18 – Matt DePerro, assisted by Brian Kennedy – Through ball from Kennedy that DePerro slid past the goalkeeper coming off his line

1-1 (Brown) – 51:16 – John Vrablic, assisted by Nico Lozada – Through ball to Vrablic who beat Miller coming out off his line

2-1 (Providence) – 95:55 – Joao Serrano – Free kick from just outside the 18



GOALKEEPERS

Providence: Colin Miller, 3-5-2: 2 saves, 1 goal against

Brown: Joey Cipicchio, 6-3-1: 4 saves, 2 goals against



STAT COMPARISON

Providence-

Shots: 15

Shots on goal: 6

Corner kicks: 5

Fouls: 11

Saves: 2



Brown-

Shots: 8

Shots on goal: 3

Corner kicks: 2

Fouls: 16

Saves: 4



LOOKING AHEAD

The Friars’ next game is at home on Saturday, Oct. 14. Providence takes on BIG EAST opponent Seton Hall at 4:00 p.m. on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium.



For more updates on the Providence men's soccer program, follow the team on Twitter @PCFriarsMSoccer

- GO FRIARS -