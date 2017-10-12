Tom Brady Says He's Not Worried About Injured Left Shoulder, Pla - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Tom Brady Says He's Not Worried About Injured Left Shoulder, Plans To Play Sunday

        FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is telling New England fans not to worry about the left shoulder injury that kept him out of practice earlier in the week.

        Brady says he'll be on the field Sunday to play the New York Jets in a fight for first place in the AFC East.

        Brady reportedly went for an MRI on the left shoulder this week. But he says it's just the typical bumps and bruises all players pick up this time of year.

        The 40-year-old Brady leads the NFL with 1,702 passing yards. He has thrown for 11 touchdowns with one interception and another pick-6 that was officially ruled a fumble.

        He's also been sacked 16 times, more than in all 12 games he played in last year.
        For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

        AP-WF-10-11-17 2048GMT
 

