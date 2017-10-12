Fall River clerk fights off ninja robber

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A robber dressed like a ninja whipped around a weapon at Fall River store while demanding money.

Despite the show of bravado, the store clerk in Fall River was not impressed. In fact, the clerk fought back and chased the robber out of his store without giving up a single penny.

The whole scenario was captured on camera. The surveillance video showed customers at the Farm Market on Cherry Street in Fall River paying for groceries when a robber dressed like a ninja, stormed in demanding money.

“When he put his mask up he was telling me to give him the money only. I say no I don’t have the money here,” said the owner of the Farm Market, Ahmad Abdulrahman.

The robber dressed in black from head-to-toe and armed with an expandable metal baton did not take no for an answer.

“I am here for a couple of years never expecting anyone to be so aggressive,” said Abdulrahman.

The 35-year-old store owner is soft spoken but hard nosed.

Abdulrahman grabbed a 2x4 and fought back. His arms are now covered with bruises.

“Here and here and here and here, yeah he hit me,” said Abdulrahman.

Abdulrahman managed to chase the ninja robber out of the store and down the block. He says he would do anything to defend his small market that helps him provide for his wife and two children.

“Unfortunately, some people are so weak. They think it’s so easy to come in and take your money but not me,” said Abdulrahman.

At the moment, no arrests have been made but police say the surveillance video has given them a few good leads that they are following right now.

