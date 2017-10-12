Police find drugs hidden in compartment of car - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police find drugs hidden in compartment of car

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth and Newport police teamed up in a drug bust and found narcotics in a hidden compartment of a car Wednesday.

Officers pulled over Josmaira Martinez and found 58 grams of cocaine and 28 grams of fentanyl heroin packaged in the compartment.

They also found over a $1,000 in cash. The drugs have a street value of about $8,600.

Martinez faces possession with intent to deliver charges and will be arraigned Thursday morning in 2nd District Court.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.