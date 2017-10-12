Police find drugs hidden in compartment of car

By: News Staff

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth and Newport police teamed up in a drug bust and found narcotics in a hidden compartment of a car Wednesday.

Officers pulled over Josmaira Martinez and found 58 grams of cocaine and 28 grams of fentanyl heroin packaged in the compartment.

They also found over a $1,000 in cash. The drugs have a street value of about $8,600.

Martinez faces possession with intent to deliver charges and will be arraigned Thursday morning in 2nd District Court.

