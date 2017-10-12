Pawtucket police arrest 3 during drug bust

By: News Staff

PAWTUICKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police nabbed three people in an apartment in Pawtucket on Wednesday.

Officer arrested 30-year-old Brandon Querceto, 44-year-old Jacqueline Caraballo, and 32-year-old Michael Querceto on Mendon Avenue after police found heroin, cocaine, and marijuana as well as prescription pills.

There were also weapons including a loaded .25 caliber Beretta Model 418 handgun, cash in the amount of $13,000, and various packaging and distribution materials in the apartment.

Brandon Querceto was charged with the following:

Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver Manufacturing Possessing Delivering Cocaine 1oz-1kg Distribution or Manufacturing in or Near School Conspiracy Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Jacqueline Caraballo was charged with:

Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver License or Permit Required for Carrying Pistol (5) Five counts of Delivery of Heroin to an Undercover Police Officer Manufacturing Possessing Delivering Heroin 1oz-1kg Manufacturing Possessing Delivering Cocaine 1oz-1kg Possession with intent to Deliver Schedule II Two Counts Possession Schedule II Four Counts Manufacture/Possess/Deliver/ Schedule III Manufacture/Possess/Deliver/ Schedule IV Distribution or Manufacturing in or Near School Third of Subsequent Offense Conspiracy Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Michael Querceto was charged with:

Delivery of Heroin to an Undercover Police Officer

Conspiracy

Police say Michael Querceto is currently being held at the ACI for a separate offense.

