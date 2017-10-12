Pawtucket police arrest 3 during drug bust

By: News Staff
PAWTUICKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police nabbed three people in an apartment in Pawtucket on Wednesday.
Officer arrested 30-year-old Brandon Querceto, 44-year-old Jacqueline Caraballo, and 32-year-old Michael Querceto on Mendon Avenue after police found heroin, cocaine, and marijuana as well as prescription pills.
There were also weapons including a loaded .25 caliber Beretta Model 418 handgun, cash in the amount of $13,000, and various packaging and distribution materials in the apartment.
Brandon Querceto was charged with the following:
- Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver
- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver
- Manufacturing Possessing Delivering Cocaine 1oz-1kg
- Distribution or Manufacturing in or Near School
- Conspiracy
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance
Jacqueline Caraballo was charged with:
- Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver
- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver
- License or Permit Required for Carrying Pistol
- (5) Five counts of Delivery of Heroin to an Undercover Police Officer
- Manufacturing Possessing Delivering Heroin 1oz-1kg
- Manufacturing Possessing Delivering Cocaine 1oz-1kg
- Possession with intent to Deliver Schedule II
- Two Counts Possession Schedule II
- Four Counts Manufacture/Possess/Deliver/ Schedule III
- Manufacture/Possess/Deliver/ Schedule IV
- Distribution or Manufacturing in or Near School
- Third of Subsequent Offense
- Conspiracy
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance
Michael Querceto was charged with:
- Delivery of Heroin to an Undercover Police Officer
Conspiracy
Police say Michael Querceto is currently being held at the ACI for a separate offense.
