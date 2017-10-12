UPDATE: Police identify suspect accused of stealing laptops from RI State House

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a State House robbery.

Major David Lapatin says Carlos Martinez has been charged with possession of stolen goods and trespassing.

Police say multiple laptops were discovered stolen from the Legislative Council Office in the State House Thursday morning.

A spokesman for the speaker, Larry Berman, told ABC6 News that it appears a suspect broke in through a basement window.

The Rhode Island State Police told ABC6 that they received a report at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, and that they are investigating a report of laptop, briefcase, and loose change being stolen.

A spokeswoman for the Providence Police Department, Lindsay Lague, told ABC6 that two laptops were seized and a person was arrested inside Providence City Hall.

ABC6 News will have much more on this breaking story ahead on ABC6 News at 5.

BREAKING: Multiple computers stolen from legislative office in basement of state house, discovered missing this a.m. @abc6 — Samantha Fenlon (@SFenlonABC6) October 12, 2017

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017